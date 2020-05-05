Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
1 of 6
1036 N Broadway Unit 4
1036 N Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1036 N Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Small and Unique 1 Bed/1 Bath for Rent - Optional Furnished Unit @ $850.00
Walking distance to John Hopkins Medical Campus and Fells Point. Convenient to restaurants and local shopping.
Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Secured Entry
- Hardwood Floors
- Exposed Brick
- Central Air
- Newly Painted
- Quiet Building
- Off-street parking available (additional $50/mo.)
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5274132)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have any available units?
1036 N Broadway Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have?
Some of 1036 N Broadway Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1036 N Broadway Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 N Broadway Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
