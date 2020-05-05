1036 N Broadway Unit 4

Amenities

Small and Unique 1 Bed/1 Bath for Rent - Optional Furnished Unit @ $850.00

Walking distance to John Hopkins Medical Campus and Fells Point. Convenient to restaurants and local shopping.



Property Highlights:



- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Secured Entry

- Hardwood Floors

- Exposed Brick

- Central Air

- Newly Painted

- Quiet Building

- Off-street parking available (additional $50/mo.)



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274132)