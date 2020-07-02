All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE

1034 Wilmington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Wilmington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Morrell Park

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Private Parking ~ Multiple Exits ~ Large Bedroom Closets ~ Ceiling Fans in Kitchen and all Bedrooms ~ Large Living Room ~ Large Bedroom ~ Very Quiet Neighborhood ~ Fenced Backyard ~ Gas Range/Stove ~ Water Included ~ SECTION 8 WELCOMED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 WILMINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

