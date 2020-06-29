1034 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Hollins Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 1 half bath.
Property Highlights:
* Washer and Dryer in Basement of home * Possible Fourth Bedroom in the Basement * Wood Flooring * It is a section 8 approved property. * 1 1/2 baths * Dish Washer * Gas Stove * Centralized air conditioner
(RLNE5504964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1034 W Lombard St have any available units?
1034 W Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 W Lombard St have?
Some of 1034 W Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 W Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1034 W Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 W Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 1034 W Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St has units with dishwashers.