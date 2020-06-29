All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1034 W Lombard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1034 W Lombard St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

1034 W Lombard St

1034 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1034 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 1 half bath.

Property Highlights:

* Washer and Dryer in Basement of home
* Possible Fourth Bedroom in the Basement
* Wood Flooring
* It is a section 8 approved property.
* 1 1/2 baths
* Dish Washer
* Gas Stove
* Centralized air conditioner

(RLNE5504964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 W Lombard St have any available units?
1034 W Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 W Lombard St have?
Some of 1034 W Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 W Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1034 W Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 W Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 1034 W Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1034 W Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 W Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 W Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland