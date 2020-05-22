All apartments in Baltimore
103 E MONTGOMERY STREET
103 E MONTGOMERY STREET

103 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this Federal Hill rental 2 bedroom 2 full bath. Price is for unfurnished unit, home can be rented fully furnished for $2800.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
103 E MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
103 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 E MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
