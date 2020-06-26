All apartments in Baltimore
1027 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:47 PM

1027 S HANOVER STREET

1027 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1027 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Home with 2+ car parking. Close to all shoping, restaurants, Stadiums and the newly renovated Cross St Market. No Pets Please. Credit and background checks will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1027 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1027 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1027 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1027 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
