1023 South Hanover Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in the heart of Federal Hill only two blocks from the Cross Street market with large unfinished basement for storage.



First floor has a large living room, kitchen and large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.



Second floor has two large bedrooms, a full bath and large laundry room.



This property is perfect for 3 roommates looking for their own space and being close to all Federal Hill has to offer.



A 6 or 18 month lease are options as well. Available Feb 1st or sooner.



Pets are conditional.