All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1023 South Hanover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1023 South Hanover Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

1023 South Hanover Street

1023 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1023 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in the heart of Federal Hill only two blocks from the Cross Street market with large unfinished basement for storage.

First floor has a large living room, kitchen and large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

Second floor has two large bedrooms, a full bath and large laundry room.

This property is perfect for 3 roommates looking for their own space and being close to all Federal Hill has to offer.

A 6 or 18 month lease are options as well. Available Feb 1st or sooner.

Pets are conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 South Hanover Street have any available units?
1023 South Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 South Hanover Street have?
Some of 1023 South Hanover Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 South Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 South Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 South Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 South Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 1023 South Hanover Street offer parking?
No, 1023 South Hanover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1023 South Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 South Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 South Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1023 South Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 South Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 South Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 South Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 South Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland