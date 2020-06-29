1023 South Hanover Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house in the heart of Federal Hill only two blocks from the Cross Street market with large unfinished basement for storage.
First floor has a large living room, kitchen and large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.
Second floor has two large bedrooms, a full bath and large laundry room.
This property is perfect for 3 roommates looking for their own space and being close to all Federal Hill has to offer.
A 6 or 18 month lease are options as well. Available Feb 1st or sooner.
Pets are conditional.