Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

1021 ROCKHILL

1021 Rock Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, Central HVAC, Fully finished basement with full bath, hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer. Rear parking pad for 2 cars. Conveniently located near St.Agnes hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 ROCKHILL have any available units?
1021 ROCKHILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 ROCKHILL have?
Some of 1021 ROCKHILL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 ROCKHILL currently offering any rent specials?
1021 ROCKHILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 ROCKHILL pet-friendly?
No, 1021 ROCKHILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1021 ROCKHILL offer parking?
Yes, 1021 ROCKHILL offers parking.
Does 1021 ROCKHILL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 ROCKHILL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 ROCKHILL have a pool?
No, 1021 ROCKHILL does not have a pool.
Does 1021 ROCKHILL have accessible units?
No, 1021 ROCKHILL does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 ROCKHILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 ROCKHILL does not have units with dishwashers.

