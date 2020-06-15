1021 ROCKHILL

1021 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 Violetville
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, Central HVAC, Fully finished basement with full bath, hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer. Rear parking pad for 2 cars. Conveniently located near St.Agnes hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
