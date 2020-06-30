Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
102 W 25th St Apt 2A
102 West 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
102 West 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Charles Village
Property Highlights
-Spacious Rooms
-Large Open Kitchen
-Balcony off of Bedroom
-Lots of Sunlight
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
-Close to Johns Hopkins University
-Close to Downtown
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5669508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have any available units?
102 W 25th St Apt 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 102 W 25th St Apt 2A currently offering any rent specials?
102 W 25th St Apt 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W 25th St Apt 2A pet-friendly?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A offer parking?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not offer parking.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have a pool?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not have a pool.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have accessible units?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W 25th St Apt 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 W 25th St Apt 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
