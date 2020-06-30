102 W 25th St Apt 2A

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Charles Village



Property Highlights

-Spacious Rooms

-Large Open Kitchen

-Balcony off of Bedroom

-Lots of Sunlight

-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants

-Close to Johns Hopkins University

-Close to Downtown



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669508)