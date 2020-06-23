Rent Calculator
102 N ROSE STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
102 N ROSE STREET N
102 North Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
102 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have any available units?
102 N ROSE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 102 N ROSE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
102 N ROSE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N ROSE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N offer parking?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have a pool?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
