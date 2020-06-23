All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 N ROSE STREET N

102 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have any available units?
102 N ROSE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 102 N ROSE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
102 N ROSE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N ROSE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N offer parking?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have a pool?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N ROSE STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N ROSE STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
