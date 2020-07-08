Rent Calculator
102 N MADEIRA STREET
102 N MADEIRA STREET
102 North Madeira Street
No Longer Available
Location
102 North Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Butchers Hill home offers 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Quiet block and located in walking distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Patterson Park. Come see me today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have any available units?
102 N MADEIRA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 102 N MADEIRA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
102 N MADEIRA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N MADEIRA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET offer parking?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have a pool?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have accessible units?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N MADEIRA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
