1014 N Charles St Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top floor 1 bedroom + den condo along convenient N Charles St in the heart of Midtown-Belvedere! Lofty interior is flooded with natural light and accented by exposed brick and wood flooring throughout. Modern galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Cozy bedroom accesses a luxurious bath with sleek fixtures, custom tile, and soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus loft den is a world of opportunities! Full size washer/dryer included!



1 Onsite parking space included

Convenient to I-83, Rt 1, and Rt 40 commuter routes

Surrounded by tons of local restaurants and amenities

10 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4776336)