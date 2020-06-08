All apartments in Baltimore
1014 N Charles St Apt 5
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1014 N Charles St Apt 5

1014 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1014 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Top floor 1 bedroom + den condo along convenient N Charles St in the heart of Midtown-Belvedere! Lofty interior is flooded with natural light and accented by exposed brick and wood flooring throughout. Modern galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Cozy bedroom accesses a luxurious bath with sleek fixtures, custom tile, and soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus loft den is a world of opportunities! Full size washer/dryer included!

1 Onsite parking space included
Convenient to I-83, Rt 1, and Rt 40 commuter routes
Surrounded by tons of local restaurants and amenities
10 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4776336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
