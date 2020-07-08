All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1010 Saint Paul Street

1010 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
elevator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c30ff4007a ---- PLEASE NOTE: This is the model unit. Actual unit is very similar but slightly different layout! Fitness center and laundry room on site! Elevator! $20 Monthly Pet Rent $200 One time fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
1010 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 1010 Saint Paul Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.

