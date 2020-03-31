101 S. Ellwood Ave

Amenities
Community Amenities:
Dedicated on-site interior parking with access control
Residents Club
3,000SF fitness center with yoga room
Zen Courtyard
Indoor Pet Care Center
Rooftop deck with community grill
24 hour access Parcel lockers
Bicycle storage room
Green Features
LEED Silver-certified
Energy Star appliances
Efficient heating & cooling systems
Other Amenities:
High ceilings & large windows for abundant natural light
Hardwood Floors, upgraded wall-to-wall carpeting and ceramic tile
Solid wood cabinetry with granite counters in kitchens and baths
Stainless steel appliances and keyless access control
Custom over-size showers
In-unit full-size washer & dryer
Loft units available
An easy walk to activities & nightlife of Southeast Baltimore
Low-emission light bulbs
Eco-friendly electric car charging stations
Chutes for refuse and recycling
Zipcars available
Professionally managed and maintained