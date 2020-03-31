All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 101 S. Ellwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
101 S. Ellwood Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

101 S. Ellwood Ave

101 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
yoga
Community Amenities:

Dedicated on-site interior parking with access control
Residents Club
3,000SF fitness center with yoga room
Zen Courtyard
Indoor Pet Care Center
Rooftop deck with community grill
24 hour access Parcel lockers
Bicycle storage room
Green Features
LEED Silver-certified
Energy Star appliances
Efficient heating & cooling systems

Other Amenities:
High ceilings & large windows for abundant natural light
Hardwood Floors, upgraded wall-to-wall carpeting and ceramic tile
Solid wood cabinetry with granite counters in kitchens and baths
Stainless steel appliances and keyless access control

Custom over-size showers
In-unit full-size washer & dryer
Loft units available
An easy walk to activities & nightlife of Southeast Baltimore

Low-emission light bulbs
Eco-friendly electric car charging stations
Chutes for refuse and recycling
Zipcars available
Professionally managed and maintained

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have any available units?
101 S. Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have?
Some of 101 S. Ellwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S. Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 S. Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S. Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S. Ellwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 S. Ellwood Ave offers parking.
Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S. Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 101 S. Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 S. Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S. Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S. Ellwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland