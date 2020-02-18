All apartments in Baltimore
101 East 22nd Street - 3

101 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious one bedroom apartment on third floor available for rent. Laundry Room and wifi accessible to tenants. Located in Historic Old Goucher this unit offers convenience at an affordable monthly rent. Call to schedule viewing today. This listing will not last long!
Nestled on a quiet block in Historic Old Goucher this multi- family offers a total of 6 700 sq ft units, one of which is currently available for rent. It is conveniently located near JHU, MICA, UB, Penn Station and Safeway. There are also many great local shops and restaurants nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have any available units?
101 East 22nd Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have?
Some of 101 East 22nd Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East 22nd Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 22nd Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 22nd Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East 22nd Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 East 22nd Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

