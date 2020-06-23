Rent Calculator
1000 OLDHAM STREET
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1000 OLDHAM STREET
1000 Oldham Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BIG TOWNHOME PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS. GARAGE PARKING. A+ LOCATION!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have any available units?
1000 OLDHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have?
Some of 1000 OLDHAM STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 OLDHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1000 OLDHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 OLDHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1000 OLDHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1000 OLDHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 OLDHAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1000 OLDHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1000 OLDHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 OLDHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 OLDHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
