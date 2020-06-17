100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06

Amenities

Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore~s most walkable address. Living in the heart of the city allows easy access to downtown universities as well as Baltimore~s iconic neighborhoods like Otterbein, Little Italy, Fells Point and Mount Vernon. Your own private sanctuary, apartments are complete with a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathroom and high-end, energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views from floor-to-ceiling windows and the spacious, open layouts, either while entertaining friends or relaxing on the couch. Luminary living allows opportunities for both peaceful solitude and dynamic hosting. With a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, there is a floor plan to suit any lifestyle. Brand new downtown Baltimore apartments now leasing.