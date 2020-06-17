All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06

100 E Redwood St · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 E Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,915

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore~s most walkable address. Living in the heart of the city allows easy access to downtown universities as well as Baltimore~s iconic neighborhoods like Otterbein, Little Italy, Fells Point and Mount Vernon. Your own private sanctuary, apartments are complete with a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathroom and high-end, energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views from floor-to-ceiling windows and the spacious, open layouts, either while entertaining friends or relaxing on the couch. Luminary living allows opportunities for both peaceful solitude and dynamic hosting. With a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, there is a floor plan to suit any lifestyle. Brand new downtown Baltimore apartments now leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have any available units?
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 has a unit available for $4,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have?
Some of 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 pet-friendly?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 offer parking?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 does offer parking.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have a pool?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 does not have a pool.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have accessible units?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06 has units with dishwashers.
