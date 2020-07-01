10 Light Street

Amenities
I am subletting my apartment for the remainder of my lease (ending: Feb 2020)
Spacious, high-rise studio apartment in Inner Harbor, 2 blocks from pier
520 SF. Walk-in bedroom closet. Deep & shelved bathroom closet.
In-unit washer/dryer.
Stainless steel appliances. A LOT of kitchen storage.
Dish washer / microwave / glass stove / oven.
12ft ceilings.
2 large windows facing sunset. Great natural light during day.
Central AC & HEAT.
INCLUDED :
Bed, mattress, floor length mirror, cleaning supplies, dish/cookware, computer desk, garbage bins, detergent
Rent: $1210 (open to negotiation)