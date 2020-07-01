10 Light Street

Amenities

I am subletting my apartment for the remainder of my lease (ending: Feb 2020)



Spacious, high-rise studio apartment in Inner Harbor, 2 blocks from pier

520 SF. Walk-in bedroom closet. Deep & shelved bathroom closet.



In-unit washer/dryer.



Stainless steel appliances. A LOT of kitchen storage.

Dish washer / microwave / glass stove / oven.



12ft ceilings.

2 large windows facing sunset. Great natural light during day.

Central AC & HEAT.



INCLUDED :

Bed, mattress, floor length mirror, cleaning supplies, dish/cookware, computer desk, garbage bins, detergent



Rent: $1210 (open to negotiation)