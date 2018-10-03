Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
10 E LEE STREET E
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 E LEE STREET E
10 E Lee St
·
No Longer Available
Location
10 E Lee St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent or sale! All financing is accepted in this building. 1 parking space and 1 storage space available with this unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 E LEE STREET E have any available units?
10 E LEE STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10 E LEE STREET E have?
Some of 10 E LEE STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10 E LEE STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
10 E LEE STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E LEE STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 10 E LEE STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 10 E LEE STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 10 E LEE STREET E offers parking.
Does 10 E LEE STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 E LEE STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E LEE STREET E have a pool?
No, 10 E LEE STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 10 E LEE STREET E have accessible units?
No, 10 E LEE STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E LEE STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 E LEE STREET E has units with dishwashers.
