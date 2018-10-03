All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

10 E LEE STREET E

10 E Lee St · No Longer Available
Location

10 E Lee St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent or sale! All financing is accepted in this building. 1 parking space and 1 storage space available with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

