1 E University Pkwy Unit 509

patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance walk in closets clubhouse conference room

Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace. Efficient kitchen offers an electric range and full size refrigerator to suit your needs. Private bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and attached bath with enclosed soaking tub/shower combination! Enjoy the lovely view from your own generously-sized private balcony! Stylish building offers secured entry, media/conference room, and front desk attendant.



• Fully furnished

• Walk to JHU, Union Memorial, and Baltimore Museum of Art

• 15 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown

• Convenient to Jones Falls Expy



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



