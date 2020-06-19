All apartments in Baltimore
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1 E University Pkwy Unit 509

1 East University Parkway · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
clubhouse
conference room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace. Efficient kitchen offers an electric range and full size refrigerator to suit your needs. Private bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and attached bath with enclosed soaking tub/shower combination! Enjoy the lovely view from your own generously-sized private balcony! Stylish building offers secured entry, media/conference room, and front desk attendant.

• Fully furnished
• Walk to JHU, Union Memorial, and Baltimore Museum of Art
• 15 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown
• Convenient to Jones Falls Expy

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have any available units?
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have?
Some of 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 currently offering any rent specials?
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 pet-friendly?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 offer parking?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 does not offer parking.
Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have a pool?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 does not have a pool.
Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have accessible units?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E University Pkwy Unit 509 does not have units with dishwashers.
