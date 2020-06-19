1 E University Pkwy Unit 509

Amenities
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace. Efficient kitchen offers an electric range and full size refrigerator to suit your needs. Private bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and attached bath with enclosed soaking tub/shower combination! Enjoy the lovely view from your own generously-sized private balcony! Stylish building offers secured entry, media/conference room, and front desk attendant.
• Fully furnished
• Walk to JHU, Union Memorial, and Baltimore Museum of Art
• 15 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown
• Convenient to Jones Falls Expy
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com
