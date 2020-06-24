All apartments in Baltimore
1 E CHASE STREET.
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

1 E CHASE STREET

1 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 E CHASE STREET have any available units?
1 E CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1 E CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1 E CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET offer parking?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

