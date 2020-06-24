Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
1 E CHASE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1 E CHASE STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1 E CHASE STREET
1 East Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have any available units?
1 E CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1 E CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1 E CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET offer parking?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 E CHASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 E CHASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland