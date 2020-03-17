All apartments in Baltimore Highlands
Find more places like 2914 Illinois Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore Highlands, MD
/
2914 Illinois Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:58 PM

2914 Illinois Avenue

2914 Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2914 Illinois Avenue, Baltimore Highlands, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have any available units?
2914 Illinois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
Is 2914 Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Illinois Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue offer parking?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have a pool?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Illinois Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Illinois Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDLinthicum, MDBrooklyn Park, MDLansdowne, MDArbutus, MDFerndale, MDPasadena, MD
Elkridge, MDSevern, MDIlchester, MDRiviera Beach, MDLochearn, MDGambrills, MDSeverna Park, MDRosedale, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDJessup, MDLake Shore, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College