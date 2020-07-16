5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking. Four Bedrooms with 3 full baths contained on 3 levels. Walk to grocery store, gas station, restaurants, UPS, medical facilities, etc. Many desired facilities within 2 minutes walk. Two or three parks within 1 mile. Public schools are very close by. Great access to I-95 and 695. Available 11/15.