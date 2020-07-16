All apartments in Baltimore County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:53 PM

5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE

5131 Strawbridge Terrace · (703) 891-9022
Location

5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD 21128

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking. Four Bedrooms with 3 full baths contained on 3 levels. Walk to grocery store, gas station, restaurants, UPS, medical facilities, etc. Many desired facilities within 2 minutes walk. Two or three parks within 1 mile. Public schools are very close by. Great access to I-95 and 695. Available 11/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
