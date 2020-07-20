Rent Calculator
Baltimore County, MD
5 HONEY SPRING COURT
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 HONEY SPRING COURT
5 Honey Spring Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5 Honey Spring Court, Baltimore County, MD 21117
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have any available units?
5 HONEY SPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore County, MD
.
What amenities does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have?
Some of 5 HONEY SPRING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5 HONEY SPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 HONEY SPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 HONEY SPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore County
.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT offer parking?
No, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have a pool?
No, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 HONEY SPRING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 HONEY SPRING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
