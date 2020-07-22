All apartments in Baltimore County
11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:05 AM

11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

11919 Park Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore County, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL NESTLED ON 1.45 ACRES WITH OVER 6,700 SQ. FT. OF LUXURY LIVING SPACE! Inviting 2 story foyer, formal living room & dining rooms with ornate columns, gourmet island kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, & an abundance of cabinet space, dramatic 2 story family room w/ gas fireplace & tons of natural light, oversized Master suite w/ sitting room, large walk-in closet, & spa bath w/ whirlpool tub, finished walk-out lower level w/ rec room, 2nd kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, & full bath - perfect for an in-law/au pair suite, incredible backyard w/ your own private oasis featuring a rear deck overlooking the custom Koi pond w/ waterfalls & extensive hardscape, 3 car garage, & gated access to driveway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
