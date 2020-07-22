11919 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL NESTLED ON 1.45 ACRES WITH OVER 6,700 SQ. FT. OF LUXURY LIVING SPACE! Inviting 2 story foyer, formal living room & dining rooms with ornate columns, gourmet island kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, & an abundance of cabinet space, dramatic 2 story family room w/ gas fireplace & tons of natural light, oversized Master suite w/ sitting room, large walk-in closet, & spa bath w/ whirlpool tub, finished walk-out lower level w/ rec room, 2nd kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, & full bath - perfect for an in-law/au pair suite, incredible backyard w/ your own private oasis featuring a rear deck overlooking the custom Koi pond w/ waterfalls & extensive hardscape, 3 car garage, & gated access to driveway!