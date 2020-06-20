All apartments in Ballenger Creek
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W

7067 Bradshaw Court West · No Longer Available
Location

7067 Bradshaw Court West, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have any available units?
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ballenger Creek, MD.
Is 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ballenger Creek.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W offer parking?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not offer parking.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have a pool?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have a pool.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have accessible units?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have units with air conditioning.
