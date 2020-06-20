Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ballenger Creek, MD
/
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W
7067 Bradshaw Court West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7067 Bradshaw Court West, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have any available units?
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ballenger Creek, MD
.
Is 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
7067 BRADSHAW COURT W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ballenger Creek
.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W offer parking?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not offer parking.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have a pool?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have a pool.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have accessible units?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 BRADSHAW COURT W does not have units with air conditioning.
