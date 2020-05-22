All apartments in Aspen Hill
4703 Miltfred Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4703 Miltfred Ter

4703 Miltfred Terrace · (240) 403-0400
Location

4703 Miltfred Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4703 Miltfred Ter · Avail. Jul 15

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4703 Miltfred Ter Available 07/15/20 4703 Miltfred Ter, Rockville, MD 20853 - 2 Year Lease Preferred. Lovely, Renovated & Remodeled Home in Sought After Manor Woods. Bright, Clean & Inviting...Super Sunny & Finished Lower Level! Fantastic Location. Close to Schools, Shopping, Pool & Parkland. Walk to Bus Stop. Near Rockville & Glenmont Metro. **Currently tenant-occupied, 24 hr notice required for showings. Tenant prefers no showings between 11AM-1PM. Thank you! Home will be vacant after June 22nd!

(RLNE5848817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have any available units?
4703 Miltfred Ter has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4703 Miltfred Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Miltfred Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Miltfred Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Miltfred Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter offer parking?
No, 4703 Miltfred Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Miltfred Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4703 Miltfred Ter has a pool.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have accessible units?
No, 4703 Miltfred Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Miltfred Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 Miltfred Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 Miltfred Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
