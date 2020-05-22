All apartments in Aspen Hill
4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE

4008 Norbeck Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Norbeck Square Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location for this 3 levels end unit townhouse. Like new kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with granite counter tops. Lower level has egress window for extra bedroom. Two reserved parking spaces. Great community steps away to ICC exits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
