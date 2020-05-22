Great location for this 3 levels end unit townhouse. Like new kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with granite counter tops. Lower level has egress window for extra bedroom. Two reserved parking spaces. Great community steps away to ICC exits.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4008 NORBECK SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.