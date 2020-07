Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Coming Soon! LARGE Townhouse with finished bsmt, deck & 2 parking spaces! Spacious and well kept 3-level TH with eat in-kitchen, deck backing to open space, hardwood flooring main level, huge rec room, wood burning fireplace in basement, open concept Living/Dining Room with Bay window bump out, vaulted ceilings and updated bathrooms. Huge Master Suite with en suite bath & custom closets.2 RESERVED parking spaces, close to Schools, next to park, fields & commuter routes