Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14920 BAUER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14920 BAUER DR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14920 BAUER DR
14920 Bauer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
14920 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! Great Location 4 Bedrooms 2 and a half baths. Features include hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace and a fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14920 BAUER DR have any available units?
14920 BAUER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aspen Hill, MD
.
Is 14920 BAUER DR currently offering any rent specials?
14920 BAUER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14920 BAUER DR pet-friendly?
No, 14920 BAUER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill
.
Does 14920 BAUER DR offer parking?
Yes, 14920 BAUER DR offers parking.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have a pool?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have a pool.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have accessible units?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906
Similar Pages
Aspen Hill 1 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with Balconies
Aspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pools
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Maryland City, MD
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fairland, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America