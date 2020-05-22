All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14920 BAUER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14920 BAUER DR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

14920 BAUER DR

14920 Bauer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14920 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! Great Location 4 Bedrooms 2 and a half baths. Features include hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace and a fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14920 BAUER DR have any available units?
14920 BAUER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
Is 14920 BAUER DR currently offering any rent specials?
14920 BAUER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14920 BAUER DR pet-friendly?
No, 14920 BAUER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14920 BAUER DR offer parking?
Yes, 14920 BAUER DR offers parking.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have a pool?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have a pool.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have accessible units?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14920 BAUER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14920 BAUER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America