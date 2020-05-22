All apartments in Aspen Hill
14708 Georgia Ave

14708 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14708 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice, clean, safe neighborhood with excellent access to stores, transportation, etc. Absolutely no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14708 Georgia Ave have any available units?
14708 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
Is 14708 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14708 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14708 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14708 Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14708 Georgia Ave offers parking.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14708 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 14708 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 14708 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14708 Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14708 Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14708 Georgia Ave has units with air conditioning.
