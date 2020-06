Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful condo with 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, hardwood floors in the dining and living room, tiled floors in the remodelled kitchen with Silestone counter tops and all brand-new SS appliances, freshly painted, marble foyer, IN-UNIT newer washer and dryer, walk-out level unit in the North Creek Villas. Close to Rock Creek Park, ICC, Metro and Shops. Vouchers welcomed.