Aspen Hill, MD
14405 Nadine Dr
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

14405 Nadine Dr

14405 Nadine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14405 Nadine Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful and Spacious Home! - What a great home! When you first walk in to the foyer, you can either take a left into the family room (complete with a cozy fireplace) that has it's own entrance from the carport, or take a right to two nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Travel upstairs and you're in for a treat. This house features a light drenched living room and dining room as well as a nicely appointed kitchen. Go down the hall to 3 more bedrooms. The master suite features a beautiful bathroom that you'll have all to yourself. The occupants of the other bedrooms will share the other upstairs full bathroom.

If the pictures and description have piqued your interest, please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this wonderful home!

Lease Terms:
Available 7/6/2019
12 month minimum lease
Pet considered case by case
No smoking

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on Rentals, click on the Apply Now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE3205798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 Nadine Dr have any available units?
14405 Nadine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
Is 14405 Nadine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14405 Nadine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 Nadine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14405 Nadine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14405 Nadine Dr offers parking.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14405 Nadine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr have a pool?
No, 14405 Nadine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr have accessible units?
No, 14405 Nadine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14405 Nadine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14405 Nadine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14405 Nadine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
