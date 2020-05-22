Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14014 BARDOT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14014 BARDOT STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14014 BARDOT STREET
14014 Bardot Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
14014 Bardot Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PROPERTY IN GREAT SHAPE, SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM RAMBLER, LOCATED NEAR MIDDLE SCHOOL IN SOUGHT-AFTER BEL-PRE WOODS. SHORT WALK TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. WORK SHOP IN BASEMENT. NICE BIG KITCHEN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have any available units?
14014 BARDOT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aspen Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 14014 BARDOT STREET have?
Some of 14014 BARDOT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14014 BARDOT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14014 BARDOT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 BARDOT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14014 BARDOT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill
.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET offer parking?
No, 14014 BARDOT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14014 BARDOT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have a pool?
No, 14014 BARDOT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have accessible units?
No, 14014 BARDOT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14014 BARDOT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14014 BARDOT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14014 BARDOT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906
Similar Pages
Aspen Hill 1 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Maryland City, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fairland, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America