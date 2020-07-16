All apartments in Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD

531 Broadwater Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD 21012
Arnold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this gently elevated and beautifully landscaped .6 acre lot. Entertain on the waterside screened Porch and spacious deck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, flower beds and lovely yard. Catch plenty of Blue Crabs from the 300' private pier with 8' water depth. The listing includes both the MAIN HOUSE (3 Bedrooms; 3 Full Baths; large, previously remodeled Kitchen; Dining Room and Family Room) plus a SEPARATE COTTAGE (2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room & Kitchenette) to be used by Tenants for entertaining relatives and guests, but not to be rented out separately. Blue Ribbon Broadneck Schools are not far from the property. Prefer at 24 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 BROADWATER RD have any available units?
531 BROADWATER RD has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 BROADWATER RD have?
Some of 531 BROADWATER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 BROADWATER RD currently offering any rent specials?
531 BROADWATER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 BROADWATER RD pet-friendly?
No, 531 BROADWATER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arnold.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD offer parking?
Yes, 531 BROADWATER RD offers parking.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 BROADWATER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD have a pool?
Yes, 531 BROADWATER RD has a pool.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD have accessible units?
No, 531 BROADWATER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 BROADWATER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 BROADWATER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 BROADWATER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
