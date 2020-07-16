531 BROADWATER RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this gently elevated and beautifully landscaped .6 acre lot. Entertain on the waterside screened Porch and spacious deck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, flower beds and lovely yard. Catch plenty of Blue Crabs from the 300' private pier with 8' water depth. The listing includes both the MAIN HOUSE (3 Bedrooms; 3 Full Baths; large, previously remodeled Kitchen; Dining Room and Family Room) plus a SEPARATE COTTAGE (2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room & Kitchenette) to be used by Tenants for entertaining relatives and guests, but not to be rented out separately. Blue Ribbon Broadneck Schools are not far from the property. Prefer at 24 mo lease.