Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:50 PM

1103 Riverboat Court

1103 Riverboat Court · (301) 241-0750
Location

1103 Riverboat Court, Arnold, MD 21409
Arnold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Whispering Woods. Kitchen with large picture window. Separate Dining Room. Living Room with wooded view. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Unfinished lower level with walkout. Short stroll to community tot lot! Close to schools and shopping. Great commute to Route 50, 2 and 97. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Riverboat Court have any available units?
1103 Riverboat Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1103 Riverboat Court have?
Some of 1103 Riverboat Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Riverboat Court currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Riverboat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Riverboat Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Riverboat Court is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court offer parking?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court have a pool?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court have accessible units?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Riverboat Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Riverboat Court does not have units with air conditioning.
