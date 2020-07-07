All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

5501 DOLORES AVE

5501 Dolores Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Dolores Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have any available units?
5501 DOLORES AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 5501 DOLORES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5501 DOLORES AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 DOLORES AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5501 DOLORES AVE offers parking.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have a pool?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have accessible units?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 DOLORES AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 DOLORES AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

