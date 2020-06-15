Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Halethorpe. Newer Paint & wall-to-wall carpet on main level. Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level. Washer/dryer in finished basement with half bath. Close to commuter routes!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have any available units?
5496 OAKLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5496 OAKLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5496 OAKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5496 OAKLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.