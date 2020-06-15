All apartments in Arbutus
5496 OAKLAND ROAD
5496 OAKLAND ROAD

5496 Oakland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5496 Oakland Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Halethorpe. Newer Paint & wall-to-wall carpet on main level. Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level. Washer/dryer in finished basement with half bath. Close to commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have any available units?
5496 OAKLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5496 OAKLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5496 OAKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5496 OAKLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5496 OAKLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5496 OAKLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5496 OAKLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
