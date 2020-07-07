All apartments in Arbutus
Arbutus, MD
5 Piedmont Court
5 Piedmont Court

5 Piedmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just in time for summer! Beautiful TH with large living room, hardwood flooring and brand NEW deck. The bedrooms and stairway have new plush carpet, ceiling fan and window coverings. Family room on lower level leads to patio. Step up to raised interior stage with fireplace. Laundry facilities with additional storage. 2 Assigned Parking Spots! You are in biking distance to Patapsco Valley State Park, and minutes from Patapsco Bay. Easy access to I-95 and MD 295 it is only 10 minutes into heart of Baltimore. Call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Piedmont Court have any available units?
5 Piedmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5 Piedmont Court have?
Some of 5 Piedmont Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Piedmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Piedmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Piedmont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Piedmont Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Piedmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Piedmont Court offers parking.
Does 5 Piedmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Piedmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Piedmont Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Piedmont Court has a pool.
Does 5 Piedmont Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Piedmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Piedmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Piedmont Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Piedmont Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Piedmont Court has units with air conditioning.
