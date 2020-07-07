5 Piedmont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just in time for summer! Beautiful TH with large living room, hardwood flooring and brand NEW deck. The bedrooms and stairway have new plush carpet, ceiling fan and window coverings. Family room on lower level leads to patio. Step up to raised interior stage with fireplace. Laundry facilities with additional storage. 2 Assigned Parking Spots! You are in biking distance to Patapsco Valley State Park, and minutes from Patapsco Bay. Easy access to I-95 and MD 295 it is only 10 minutes into heart of Baltimore. Call TODAY!