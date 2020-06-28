All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE

4298 Highview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4298 Highview Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Wow! Fall in love with this large 5 bed, 2.5 bath2500+ sf, corner lot home tucked in the quiet Ridgewood neighborhood. Home has been meticulously remodeled with amazing finishes. New 2-color Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, S/S appliances, 7-inch baseboard thru-out, Refinished H/W flooring, NEW gas HVAC system, NEW Hot Water Htr, completely redone bathrooms, kitchen, bedrooms. New upper level carpeting, updated lighting/fans, wood burning Fireplace. **CALL LA to schedule all showings**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
