4298 HIGHVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Wow! Fall in love with this large 5 bed, 2.5 bath2500+ sf, corner lot home tucked in the quiet Ridgewood neighborhood. Home has been meticulously remodeled with amazing finishes. New 2-color Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, S/S appliances, 7-inch baseboard thru-out, Refinished H/W flooring, NEW gas HVAC system, NEW Hot Water Htr, completely redone bathrooms, kitchen, bedrooms. New upper level carpeting, updated lighting/fans, wood burning Fireplace. **CALL LA to schedule all showings**