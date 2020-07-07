Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4208 Leeds Avenue
4208 Leeds Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Arbutus
Location
4208 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Eat in kitchen, plenty of storage, laundry. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have any available units?
4208 Leeds Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arbutus, MD
.
Is 4208 Leeds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Leeds Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Leeds Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arbutus
.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue offer parking?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have a pool?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Leeds Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Leeds Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
