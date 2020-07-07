All apartments in Arbutus
1528 S Rolling Rd 3

1528 South Rolling Road · No Longer Available
Location

1528 South Rolling Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Relay House - Property Id: 269812

3rd Floor 2 Level apartment has been completely remodeled. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Wood floors throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269812
Property Id 269812

(RLNE5739762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have any available units?
1528 S Rolling Rd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have?
Some of 1528 S Rolling Rd 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1528 S Rolling Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 offer parking?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

