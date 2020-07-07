3rd Floor 2 Level apartment has been completely remodeled. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Wood floors throughout. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269812 Property Id 269812
(RLNE5739762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have any available units?
1528 S Rolling Rd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have?
Some of 1528 S Rolling Rd 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1528 S Rolling Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 offer parking?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 S Rolling Rd 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)