1334 POTOMAC N

Potomac Living Center It is a 2 bedroom one bath apt with Hardwood Floors, stove and fridge.... Small storage area$875/month incl. water sewer trash lawn care and heat. Electric in tenant name Avail now go and show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
