Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1316 BIRCH AVENUE
1316 Birch Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1316 Birch Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family with hardwood floors and screened in porch off the back. Fenced in backyard and large storage shed. Minutes from UMBC!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have any available units?
1316 BIRCH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arbutus, MD
.
What amenities does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have?
Some of 1316 BIRCH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1316 BIRCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1316 BIRCH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 BIRCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arbutus
.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 BIRCH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 BIRCH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
