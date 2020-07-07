All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated January 16 2020

1314 POTOMAC N

1314 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Potomac Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Potomac Living Center It is a studio apt...2 closets, small kitchen, 1 bath. Small storage area$650/month incl. water sewer trash lawn care and heat. Elec in tenant name Avail Dec. 1 go and show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 POTOMAC N have any available units?
1314 POTOMAC N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 1314 POTOMAC N currently offering any rent specials?
1314 POTOMAC N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 POTOMAC N pet-friendly?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N offer parking?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not offer parking.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N have a pool?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not have a pool.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N have accessible units?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 POTOMAC N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 POTOMAC N does not have units with air conditioning.

