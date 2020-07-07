All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

1248 Greystone Rd # 1A

1248 Greystone Road · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Greystone Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Halethorpe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have any available units?
1248 Greystone Rd # 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Greystone Rd # 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A pet-friendly?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A offer parking?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have a pool?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have accessible units?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 Greystone Rd # 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
