Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
1168 LINDEN AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

1168 LINDEN AVENUE

1168 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!!! BRICK END UNIT CONVENIENT TO UMBC, BELTWAY, I95, CITY ETC... *** FEATURES INCLUDE: NEW KITCHEN, 3 LEVELS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SHED, FINISHED BASEMENT, WASHER & DRYER, CORNER LOT, SHOWS WELL!! AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
1168 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1168 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1168 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 LINDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 LINDEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

