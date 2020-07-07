1168 LINDEN AVENUE

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!!! BRICK END UNIT CONVENIENT TO UMBC, BELTWAY, I95, CITY ETC... *** FEATURES INCLUDE: NEW KITCHEN, 3 LEVELS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SHED, FINISHED BASEMENT, WASHER & DRYER, CORNER LOT, SHOWS WELL!! AVAILABLE NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
