1151 Kelfield Dr

AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Baltimore County. 1 car garage and finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors in living/dining room Nice deck and backs to open space. No pets and no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
