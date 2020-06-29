All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

1151 Kelfield Dr

1151 Kelfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Kelfield Drive, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Baltimore County. 1 car garage and finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors in living/dining room Nice deck and backs to open space. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have any available units?
1151 Kelfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1151 Kelfield Dr have?
Some of 1151 Kelfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Kelfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Kelfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Kelfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Kelfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Kelfield Dr offers parking.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Kelfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1151 Kelfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1151 Kelfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Kelfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Kelfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1151 Kelfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
