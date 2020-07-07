Rent Calculator
Home
Arbutus, MD
1058 DOWNTON ROAD
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1058 DOWNTON ROAD
1058 Downton Road
No Longer Available
Location
1058 Downton Road, Arbutus, MD 21227
Amenities
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
End unit townhouse in Arbour Manor! 3 large bedrooms with updated kitchen and gleaming hardwood on all levels. Improved walkout basement and outside storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have any available units?
1058 DOWNTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arbutus, MD
.
Is 1058 DOWNTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1058 DOWNTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 DOWNTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arbutus
.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 DOWNTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 DOWNTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
