Renovated single Family home with Front Porch, Fenced yard New Granite counter tops in the kitchen New cabinets New Appliances.New Roof New HVAC Main level 3 Full baths and one full bath upstairs. Wood flooring and new windows. Easy to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have any available units?
1014 LEEDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have?
Some of 1014 LEEDS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 LEEDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 LEEDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.