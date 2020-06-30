All apartments in Arbutus
1014 LEEDS AVENUE

1014 Leeds Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229
Oaklee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Renovated single Family home with Front Porch, Fenced yard New Granite counter tops in the kitchen New cabinets New Appliances.New Roof New HVAC Main level 3 Full baths and one full bath upstairs. Wood flooring and new windows. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have any available units?
1014 LEEDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have?
Some of 1014 LEEDS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 LEEDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 LEEDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 LEEDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 LEEDS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 LEEDS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

