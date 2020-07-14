Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Find more places like 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anne Arundel County, MD
/
1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD
1821 Underwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1821 Underwood Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21054
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anne Arundel County, MD
.
Is 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County
.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 UNDERWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Clinton, MD
Brock Hall, MD
Largo, MD
Kettering, MD
Arbutus, MD
Ilchester, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Linthicum, MD
Edgemere, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Annapolis Neck, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Arnold, MD
Cape St. Claire, MD
Deale, MD
Marlton, MD
Bowie, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University